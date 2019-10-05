OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 06
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona woman has baked her way to state fair for 45 years

On Tuesday, Mary Jane McHenry of Phoenix will load up her car with at least eight entries and take them to the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum for judging. (Photo by jwalsh, cc-sa-by-2.0, https://bit.ly/2ohacuc)

On Tuesday, Mary Jane McHenry of Phoenix will load up her car with at least eight entries and take them to the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum for judging. (Photo by jwalsh, cc-sa-by-2.0, https://bit.ly/2ohacuc)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 5, 2019 6:27 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – While many visitors will be going to the Arizona State Fair for the fried food, Mary Jane McHenry will be bringing food such as cookies, muffins and focaccia made with rosemary from her garden.

The longtime Phoenix resident is entering the fair's culinary competition in multiple categories for the 45th consecutive year. On Tuesday, McHenry will load up her car with at least eight entries and take them to the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum for judging. Competing at the fair, which runs through Oct. 27, has become a special tradition for the baking enthusiast.

"It's satisfying, it's calming, it's rewarding," she told The Arizona Republic. "It's kind of a feeling of quiet satisfaction."

McHenry generally submits more recipes than she plans to actually make. She will wait until a few days before submission deadline for inspiration to strike.

"It makes it more fun. I don't want to get bored doing what I do," she said.

A retired teacher, McHenry grew up with a family that loved to bake. At 6 years old, she earned first place at a fair in Michigan with her mother's cookie recipe. Her interest in competing evaporated not long after, but her passion for baking remained.

Yet, somehow, in 1974, McHenry decided to try her culinary skills at the Arizona State Fair. She entered an aloe vera jelly. She doesn't remember if it won, but she does recall wanting to return.

Since then, McHenry has entered baked goods, canned goods and even salsas and prickly pear jelly. But when it comes to baking, she is not about cake decorating – just flavor and texture. Her previous winning pastries include walnut bread, Portuguese sweet bread and Joe Frogger cookies.

"It just really makes her happy," said McHenry's daughter, Tracy McBride. "There's not enough joy in the world anyway."

What doesn't make her happy is seeing the number of entries in the culinary and homemaking competitions dwindle over the years. Brianda Martinez, an Arizona State Fair representative, agreed that state fairs in general are seeing a drop in people interested in things such as baking and canning. "Those talents and skills aren't being passed down to younger generations," Martinez said in an email.

The fair is hoping to get younger people interested with categories like cupcake decorating.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Women Making History: Pauline Northrup
Judges will evaluate everything from pigs to pears before fair opens
Judges evaluate 2200 entries to the fair – only the best get the blue ribbon
Editorial: Fall, feasts and good times: Take it easy
Photo: Mint Condition

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News