Discounted trash pickups in Kingman start Monday
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Sanitation Department and the Clean City Commission are offering discounted trash pickups for residential customers within City limits from Oct. 7 through Oct. 18.
The special $3 cleanup is available to sanitation customers within Kingman city limits, but special pickups are limited to one per residential property with sanitation services activated.
Requests for special trash pickup received after Oct. 18 will be billed at the normal rate of $15 per five cubic yards.
Items not accepted include concrete, brick, dirt, rock or gravel; tires; batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals, and other hazardous waste; and refrigerators and air conditioners unless cooling compressors or coils are removed.
To schedule a pickup contact the City of Kingman Water Department at 928-753-5561 (Option 1) or the City of Kingman Public Works Department at 928-692-3115.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Divine Devine
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- Mohave 911
- Trumpstock: ‘The joy of being American'
- Alternate pot initiative proposed
- Traffic interchanges return to City Council agenda
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MCSO updates public on sting operation arrests
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- MOHAVE 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: