Discounted trash pickups in Kingman start Monday

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Sanitation Department and the Clean City Commission are offering discounted trash pickups for residential customers within City limits from Oct. 7 through Oct. 18.

The special $3 cleanup is available to sanitation customers within Kingman city limits, but special pickups are limited to one per residential property with sanitation services activated.

Requests for special trash pickup received after Oct. 18 will be billed at the normal rate of $15 per five cubic yards.

Items not accepted include concrete, brick, dirt, rock or gravel; tires; batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals, and other hazardous waste; and refrigerators and air conditioners unless cooling compressors or coils are removed.

To schedule a pickup contact the City of Kingman Water Department at 928-753-5561 (Option 1) or the City of Kingman Public Works Department at 928-692-3115.

Information provided by the City of Kingman