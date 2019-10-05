OFFERS
Horoscopes | Oct. 6, 2019

Originally Published: October 5, 2019 6:50 p.m.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s OK to show your sensitive side. Express your feelings, and let others know what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of plans should be looked at with an open mind. You’ll benefit if you are a participant who is eager to contribute knowledge, experience and useful skills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get in the game. If you don’t take part, you can’t make a difference. Size up what your opponents are doing and how to outmaneuver them.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You won’t feel left out if you make your own plans to do something that you enjoy. Use your intelligence, skills and imagination, and you will come up with a plan that will keep you occupied.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Visit a friend or a place you haven’t been for some time. A change of scenery will get you thinking about what you want to do next.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan your day, set up a new routine and look for a healthy choice that will encourage you and those you love to do something that’s fun as well as physically and mentally exhilarating.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s time to let go of the past and embrace the future. The signs are blatant, and the need to head in a direction that brings you comfort and joy is closing in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find out more about your lineage. The information will give insight into possible skills and places you should visit. Attend a reunion, or invest some time in an old interest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t overreact. It’s best to concentrate on finishing what you start and avoiding waste, indulgence and people who take advantage of you. Set new standards to live by, and refuse to give in to pressure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Gather facts and figures yourself. Don’t trust someone to give you the lowdown. Make changes based on what’s doable and reasonable. Practical plans and moderate spending will help you avoid a stressful encounter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Something won’t add up. Go over documents carefully. A small but essential detail will need a minor adjustment before you can make arrangements to change your lifestyle, home environment or daily routine.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A personal change can be put into play. Take a walk down memory lane, and it will inspire you to connect with people and places you once loved.

