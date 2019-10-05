Obituary | Richard Alan Olds
Richard Alan Olds of Golden Valley, Arizona and formerly of Garrett, Indiana died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 81 in Kingman, Arizona.
He was born May 20, 1938 in Auburn, Indiana to Arthur and Ethel (Pullen) Olds. He married Joan Peters and she survives in Golden Valley, Arizona. Also surviving Richard is daughter Dawn Jarrett of Bullhead City, Arizona; grandson Justin Jarrett of Bullhead City, Arizona; and granddaughter Kaitlin Jarrett and companion Dakota Conrad and children Wynter, Patience and Grayson of Kingman, Arizona; brother-in-law Wayne Peters and sister-in-law Janet Peters, both of Auburn, Indiana; and sister-in-law Jeanette Peters of Hoagland, Indiana.
There will be no visitation or services.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 6607 W. Chino Dr., Golden Valley, Arizona 86413.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Divine Devine
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- Mohave 911
- Trumpstock: ‘The joy of being American'
- Alternate pot initiative proposed
- Traffic interchanges return to City Council agenda
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MCSO updates public on sting operation arrests
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- MOHAVE 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: