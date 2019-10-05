OFFERS
Obituary | Richard Alan Olds

Richard Alan Olds

Richard Alan Olds

Originally Published: October 5, 2019 6:38 p.m.

Richard Alan Olds of Golden Valley, Arizona and formerly of Garrett, Indiana died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 81 in Kingman, Arizona.

He was born May 20, 1938 in Auburn, Indiana to Arthur and Ethel (Pullen) Olds. He married Joan Peters and she survives in Golden Valley, Arizona. Also surviving Richard is daughter Dawn Jarrett of Bullhead City, Arizona; grandson Justin Jarrett of Bullhead City, Arizona; and granddaughter Kaitlin Jarrett and companion Dakota Conrad and children Wynter, Patience and Grayson of Kingman, Arizona; brother-in-law Wayne Peters and sister-in-law Janet Peters, both of Auburn, Indiana; and sister-in-law Jeanette Peters of Hoagland, Indiana.

There will be no visitation or services.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 6607 W. Chino Dr., Golden Valley, Arizona 86413.

