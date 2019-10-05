Obituary | Roger Lee McLean

On Sept. 26, 2019, Roger Lee McLean, 70, passed away surrounded by family. Roger was born May 5, 1949 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years Cynthia McLean; children Amanda, Todd, Connie, Jenifer, September and Tina; sisters Debbie, Marjorie and Marilyn; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends who were part of his life, and all of whom he admired, cherished and loved with all of his heart. Roger was preceded in death by his father Eldon McLean, mother Constance Rayles and son Jacob D. McLean.

Roger had an eccentric, spiritual personality. He possessed a God-given talent as a musician, songwriter and performer. He played an acoustic guitar, left-handed, upside down. His songs were written from his heart through his life experiences, love, faith, pain, death, addiction, recovery, spirituality, growth and his children/wife/family/friends. He said “My music was always, always, always my psychiatrist and healer."

Roger dedicated his life to playing guitar, writing and with a blessed talent that drew people to him. His music was his autobiography, each song told the story of a time in life that he overcame or struggled through or it was a story or an experience into growth and healing.

His goal in life was always to better his relationships with his children, spouse and family. We will treasure his songs that will help us grieve and heal for the rest of our lives. Roger loved entertaining people and if you were part of his life you were part of his journey.

Roger had a big presence and a personality, full of spirit, character, passion and humor. He was always outspoken and full of charm. When Roger expressed his love he would say "I love you from the bottom of my heart, to the middle of my soul, to the marrow of my bones." He will be deeply missed by all of us. We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us during this difficult time with love and support.

Our family welcomes you to join us for a potluck style, Celebration of Life for Roger Lee McLean on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4536 Patsy Drive. Please bring a dish along with any memories, thoughts or stories you would like to share in lieu of flowers, and in Honor of Roger, please be kind to someone, call a relative or friend you haven't reached out to recently, forgive someone, and always appreciate the "PRECIOUS MOMENTS" you have with your loved ones during your life.