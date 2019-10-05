OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 06
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Roger Lee McLean

Originally Published: October 5, 2019 6:44 p.m.

On Sept. 26, 2019, Roger Lee McLean, 70, passed away surrounded by family. Roger was born May 5, 1949 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years Cynthia McLean; children Amanda, Todd, Connie, Jenifer, September and Tina; sisters Debbie, Marjorie and Marilyn; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends who were part of his life, and all of whom he admired, cherished and loved with all of his heart. Roger was preceded in death by his father Eldon McLean, mother Constance Rayles and son Jacob D. McLean.

photo

Roger Lee McLean

Roger had an eccentric, spiritual personality. He possessed a God-given talent as a musician, songwriter and performer. He played an acoustic guitar, left-handed, upside down. His songs were written from his heart through his life experiences, love, faith, pain, death, addiction, recovery, spirituality, growth and his children/wife/family/friends. He said “My music was always, always, always my psychiatrist and healer."

Roger dedicated his life to playing guitar, writing and with a blessed talent that drew people to him. His music was his autobiography, each song told the story of a time in life that he overcame or struggled through or it was a story or an experience into growth and healing.

His goal in life was always to better his relationships with his children, spouse and family. We will treasure his songs that will help us grieve and heal for the rest of our lives. Roger loved entertaining people and if you were part of his life you were part of his journey.

Roger had a big presence and a personality, full of spirit, character, passion and humor. He was always outspoken and full of charm. When Roger expressed his love he would say "I love you from the bottom of my heart, to the middle of my soul, to the marrow of my bones." He will be deeply missed by all of us. We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us during this difficult time with love and support.

Our family welcomes you to join us for a potluck style, Celebration of Life for Roger Lee McLean on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4536 Patsy Drive. Please bring a dish along with any memories, thoughts or stories you would like to share in lieu of flowers, and in Honor of Roger, please be kind to someone, call a relative or friend you haven't reached out to recently, forgive someone, and always appreciate the "PRECIOUS MOMENTS" you have with your loved ones during your life.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Older Than Dirt: Music and Memories
Obituary | Robert Darrell Long Jr.
Jacob McLean
Obituary | Michael Martin Mitchell
Faith Column: God is in control - but only when we let Him be

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News