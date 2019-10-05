OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 06
Oops! County seeks sub-surface easements after accidental encroachment

Mohave County Board of Supervisors are shown during a recent meeting. The board will consider a multitude of matters at its meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Daily Miner)

Mohave County Board of Supervisors are shown during a recent meeting. The board will consider a multitude of matters at its meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda
Originally Published: October 5, 2019 6:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – In the course of constructing the Law and Justice Center new building addition at 401 Spring St. in Kingman, Mohave County Public Works discovered the building's structural footings encroach onto City of Kingman right-of-ways abutting both Pine and Spring streets.

This and many other matters will be discussed at the 9:30 a.m. Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Oct. 7 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

According to Mohave County Public Works, the new building used a zero lot line design, acceptable under City regulations, with structural columns built right to the edge of the right-of-way abutting both streets.

However, subsurface column footings have larger dimension than column members and thus precipitate subsurface encroachment where column placement abuts City right-of-way. This circumstance does not affect subsurface utilities, and City sidewalks existing above the encroachment remain undisturbed.

The county recognizes its responsibility and will ask the City to accept the encroachment circumstance and approve no-fee subsurface easements.

The board will also establish the number of election precincts in the county and define the boundaries of the precincts. County staff recommends no changes. That means 24 voting precincts, down from 73 in 2014.

The county has been allocated 2,827 doses of Hepatitis A vaccine from the Arizona Department of Public Health. Supervisors are expected to accept the donation and assign vaccines to be administered to high-risk individuals through off-site and on-site clinics and through distribution to the Mohave County Jail.

Arizona is one of several states experiencing an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

