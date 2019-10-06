2019 Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Car Show slated for Oct. 27

MOHAVE COUNTY – Classic and custom vehicles, and hundreds of spectators from around the tri-state area, are expected to converge on the Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation Car Show this month.

This premiere K9 car show, a favorite for local car enthusiasts, is slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Mohave Market Place, 5480 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave.

The car show is open to classics, rat rods, customs, regular cars, trucks and motorcycles. “We do not discriminate; it can be that old banged-up-beater vehicle that has been passed down from family member to family member over the years,” said foundation officials.

“If it has an engine, runs and can be driven into the car show, we’ll be excited about it and will accept the entry. If car dealerships have a vehicle or vehicles they would like to highlight, we’ll accept their entries, too,” they continued.

Cost of an entry for the car show is $35 per vehicle and the first 125 entries will receive a special T-shirt and goodie bag.

For those who would like to make a sponsorship donation of $50, $100 or more, their names will be prominently displayed on a “sponsorship board” during the car show.



Car show sponsorships can be sent to Foundation Treasurer Cheri Ahlemeir at 4043 Segundo, Bullhead City, AZ 86429 or by calling her at 310-539-4012.

Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation and will be utilized to support the MCSO K9 Program.

Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation will be offering T-shirts, K-9 Hero Dogs and drawing tickets for sale during the car show. Preorder costs of the T-shirts cost $15 for small, medium and large, and $18 for 2-extra-large and 3-extra-large.

The MCSO K9 Program receives no funding from the state of Arizona, Mohave County government or the Sheriff’s Office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens who want to help make the K9 program a success.

All donations are utilized for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care (medications and severe-injury-health insurance), and all other associated costs including specialized equipment and training certificates.

Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, and all donations are a tax-deductible contribution.

Entry and sponsor forms can be obtained by visiting the foundation’s website at https://mcsk9f.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MohaveCountyk9foundation.

Anyone who might like to donate something for the K9 car show’s live auction and drawings, or for further information, call Foundation President John Sanchell at 651-270-0920.

The foundation believes that the K9 unit is an integral part of crime fighting team in Mohave County, AZ; and K9s assist the deputies in their endeavor to take drugs off the streets, stop crimes immediately, assist in tracking and location, and provide protection and assistance where needed.