City Council tackles infrastructure projects on consent agenda

KINGMAN – Along with the approval of the Kingman Crossing development agreement and a text amendment to the City’s Zoning Ordinance, City Council approved the entirety of its consent agenda in a single motion Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Council approved a $20,000 change order for the drilling and installation of the casing for a recharge injection well. The preliminary well design had to be changed to accommodate existing soil conditions, resulting in an additional 50 feet of screened wall casing and 40 hours of work. With the change order, the final contract price is approximately $442,600.

The Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange requires the design and construction of Airway Avenue between Prospector Street and Rancho Santa Fe Parkway. Council on Tuesday approved a professional services agreement for $229,959 with AECOM Technical Services for the design of Airway Avenue.

Waterline replacements on Castle Rock Road and 5L Ranch Road have been designated as high priority replacements because of the “significant amount” of leaks and pressure issues. The City received a job order contract from Kincheloe Construction for the project in the amount of $821,982 that has been approved by Council.

TW Properties, LLC is eyeing construction of a new veterinarian facility on two parcels of land at 1612 E. Maple St. The City’s street policy requires developers to improve the streets abutting the property up to City standards. The request, which came on behalf of the property owner, asks that street improvements on E. Maple Street be reduced to 30 feet in width due to a substandard right of way. It also asked that those improvements be waived where grades exceed 15%. Council approved the modification to street improvements.

Council also accepted a grant of public sewer line easement for the line’s extension through Mohave County Flood Control District properties adjacent to the Mohave Channel for the Devlin Avenue sewer line extension project. In order for the project to be completed, it must cross the channel to connect to existing sewer trunk lines on the east bank. That requires a sewer line extension on the channel’s west bank, from Marshall Drive to Thompson Avenue. That portion of sewer line falls outside the right-of-way, which is the reason an easement was needed. It was approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in September, and accepted by City Council on Tuesday.

Information provided by the City of Kingman