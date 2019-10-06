Horoscopes | Oct. 7, 2019

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look before you leap. Not everyone will have your best interest in mind when making suggestions. Stick to the person who has always given you good advice.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your unpredictable nature will be based on emotional encounters with people who question your choices. Don’t let ego get in the way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a moment to gather your thoughts and put a plan in place. Once you have your mind set on something, it will be easy for you to lay the foundation for what you want to happen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for a different way to broaden your perspective regarding a personal or professional matter. Diversity will make a difference if you are willing to think outside the box and try something new.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make a snap decision. Look at the possible outcome before you take action. Do the legwork.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keeping up will be in your best interest. Listen, learn and be willing to adjust to what’s changing around you. Make your efforts guide you toward what brings you joy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If something is not right, do whatever it takes to make an adjustment. Stand up and be willing to enter into a debate if it will help you move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make changes for the right reason. Being forced to be responsible for your actions will come into play should you make a move based on emotions instead of common sense.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be swift, smart and spontaneous. Stay ahead of the competition. Evaluate who is being honest, and you will be able to make a judgment call that turns your situation into a game-changer. Don’t lose sight of your needs or your objective.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Show some compassion when dealing with people, and it will be a lot easier to persuade others to do and see things your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Count your cash, rummage through your possessions, Consider what you can part with and put it up for sale to continue to minimalize your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for an unusual solution if someone presents a problem. Showing your ability to work around obstacles will encourage others to rely on you more as well as give you greater freedom.