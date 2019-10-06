Rhoades named treasurer of Arizona Fire Chiefs Association

KINGMAN – Chief Jake Rhoades of the Kingman Fire Department says he is humbled to be named the new treasurer for the Arizona Fire Chief’s Association.

The Arizona Fire Chiefs Association is a nonprofit organization focused on the advancement and sustainability of fire service in the state. Incoming president of the association Scott Freitag and Vice President Tom Shannon were elected at the annual President’s Forum in Tuscon. They then appointed Rhoades to the position of treasurer, at which time the board approved the appointment.

“I’ve only been in the state for five years, so to gain that and be a part of that is significant for me, and kind of shines on what we’ve been doing here in Kingman and the department that we’ve built,” Rhoades said.

The Arizona Fire Chiefs Association holds numerous fundraisers, and leadership and development conferences, throughout the year.

Such endeavors require fiscal responsibility, which will fall to the new treasurer. Rhoades will provide oversight for and management of funds.

“Jake has shown true dedication and leadership as the chair of the AFCA’s Fire Service Mutual Aid Committee, and has been an active member of the association during his tenure here in Arizona,” Freitag said in a news release.

“He is recognized for his fiscal knowledge through the work he has done as the fire chief of Kingman as well as his vast prior experience.”