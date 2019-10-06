OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | Oct. 7, 2019

A home is shown under construction on Amanda Avenue. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: October 6, 2019 6:39 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 27:

Rodney Tower: 1642 Valley Drive, Mohave Valley; 30 amp service from existing house to future travel trailer.

Danny Bauman: 7728 S. Sheila Drive, Mohave Valley; backup generator.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace.

Donna Wright: 2119 Maverick Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to existing mobile home, new power pole.

Arthur Aguilar: Mohave Valley; electrical to water well.

Brandon Medlin: 6058 N. Cherum Road, Kingman; second electric meter service 320 amp for well only.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 4:

Barnes Electric: 1846 East Granada St., Phoenix; electric meters measurement equipment.

S&H Steel Co.: 620 W. Commerce Ave., Gilbert; steel, full metals service.

Builder Services Group: 1720 W. Broadway Road, Ste. 104, Mesa; insulation contractor.

Route 66 Yacht Club: 250 Greenway Drive, Kingman; retail trade.

Kingman Body Works: 2111 Airway Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.

The Bearded Baker: 530 S. Santa Cruz, Golden Valley; baked goods.

Superior Fence and Welding: 1130 Interstate Place, Bullhead City; welding and steel sales.

DMC Payroll Services: 4570 Sundown Road, Golden Valley; accommodation services.

