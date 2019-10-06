OFFERS
Mohave 911 | Oct. 7, 2019

Amber Rodriguez Copsey, left, and David Joe Concepcion. (KPD photos)

Originally Published: October 6, 2019 5:56 p.m.

Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week ending Oct. 6:

Drug, firearm offenses

The Kingman Police Department is reporting the arrest of two Kingmanites. The pair were allegedly found in possession of dangerous drugs, weapons and body armor.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, officers arrived at a parking lot in the 3400 block of N. Stockton Hill Road after receiving reports that two unconscious subjects were in a parked car.

Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects, who were identified as David Joe Concepcion, 44 of Kingman, and Amber Rodriguez Copsey, 24 of Kingman.

KPD reports both individuals were allegedly under the influence of drugs.

During the investigation, officers found that both were in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, two handguns, body armor and assorted drug paraphernalia related to drug sales.

Concepcion and Copsey were arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of suspected marijuana, weapons misconduct and misconduct involving body armor, all felonies. Possession of a firearm and/or body armor during the commission of a drug offense is a felony crime.

Both were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

