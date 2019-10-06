Rants and Raves | Oct. 7, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Sheriff Joe – Sheriff Joe is just making up for all the laws the illegals are being allowed to break. Enforce our laws and send them all back across the border where they belong. Laws need to be enforced, not broken.

Get a grip, folks. You’re afraid if pot is legal, you might not have enough for the police to do? Problems in our town do not come from illegal marijuana. The state needs to stay focused on opiods, and methamphetamine.

If the county is going to forgive the taxes on these abandon properties, does that mean the county will own the property and put it up for auction? They should as it is one way to retrieve some funding.

Climate teen Thunberg is political pawn – We’re not to blame for Greta. Her Aspberger’s has classic symptoms of vaccine damage. Her parents, climate hoax nuts, blame her condition on a heating planet; use this poor child who believes the Earth will soon be gone. Child abuse.

Again, another AP story filled with lies. When will this newspaper quit using these stories? After the fifth lie and I was only to the third paragraph, I stopped reading. Democrats will regret they, along with Obama, started this takedown.

Giuliani says he’d only help impeachment probe with Trump’s approval – If Trump is smart he would never let Giuliani speak in public again. His testimony would be a slam dunk for the Democrats’ case.