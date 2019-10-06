Senior Companion Program seeks volunteers

KINGMAN – The Civic Service Institute at Northern Arizona University is continuing its efforts to connect volunteers with service opportunities throughout the state by seeking people aged 55 and older interested in participating in its Senior Companion Program.

The Senior Companion Program pairs local residents ages 55 and older with homebound seniors who could benefit from friendship, company and help.

Volunteers perform tasks that allow homebound seniors to maintain their independent living. According to a press release from the Senior Corps, those tasks can include running errands, driving clients to medical appointments or other outings, food preparation, minor repairs, light gardening and housekeeping, paying bills and providing a “vital” connection to the outside world.

“Nearly 90% of the clients in SCP say their Senior Companion volunteers help them stay in their own homes and that they are more satisfied with their lives as a result of these interactions,” Senior Corps states in a news release. “Volunteers also are often helping the client’s primary caregiver by giving them a respite from their duties.”

Mohave County program coordinator Heather Brassil believes volunteers benefit alongside clients.

“A lot of our volunteers tell me it’s what motivates them to get out of bed each morning,” Brassil said in the release. “It keeps them making a positive contribution to their communities and that makes them happier and healthier.”

Mardi Llewelyn is 75 years old and has been volunteering as a senior companion for more than 12 years. She said the work she does with the program saved her life. After her children moved away, Llewelyn said she felt as though she was being “put out to pasture” and “went into a really deep depression.”

But then a friend introduced her to the Senior Companion Program, and she’s been volunteering ever since.

“A study released earlier this year showed that after two years of service, first-time senior companions surveyed reported improvements in health, decreased depression and less social isolation,” according to the release. “They noted the program gave them satisfying and meaningful community service, opportunities for personal growth, a chance to make new friends and a sense of accomplishment.”

Those interested in volunteering with SCP need to be at least 55 years old, meet income guidelines as established by the federal government, and be able to dedicate at least 10 hours a week to the program. Volunteers receive training from the Civic Service Institute and shadow experienced volunteers.

Volunteers also receive a tax-free stipend of $2.65 per hour, are reimbursed for mileage, and receive supplemental insurance coverage while volunteering.

To learn more about Senior Corps call 866-856-3017 or 928-715-2200.

Information provided by Senior Corps