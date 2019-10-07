OFFERS
Farmers Market to observe National Farmers Market Day

The Kingman Farmers Market will observe National be a Good Neighbor Day on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 7, 2019 5:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – This Saturday is National Farmers Day at the Kingman Farmers Market, a grassroots effort featuring local food growers, artists, craftsmen and bakers.

Brenda from Breaking Boundaries will demonstrate how to make carrot and pear soaps to honor those who work so hard to grow the food we eat, a KFM news release said.

Due to the changing season, the market hours will change to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The market is held at the Thunder-Rode Event Center at the southeast corner of First and Beale streets in Kingman.

This week’s market will feature live music by the Dale Gillespie Blues Project.

In addition to fresh, local produce, the market has jams, jellies, honey, baked goods, jewelry, meal kits, hand-sewn clothes, quilt tops, knives, soaps and salves.

The market will continue weekly through Oct. 26.

Holiday markets are planned for Saturday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 14.

Information provided by Kingman Farmers Market

