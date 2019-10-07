Farmers Market to observe National Farmers Market Day
KINGMAN – This Saturday is National Farmers Day at the Kingman Farmers Market, a grassroots effort featuring local food growers, artists, craftsmen and bakers.
Brenda from Breaking Boundaries will demonstrate how to make carrot and pear soaps to honor those who work so hard to grow the food we eat, a KFM news release said.
Due to the changing season, the market hours will change to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. The market is held at the Thunder-Rode Event Center at the southeast corner of First and Beale streets in Kingman.
This week’s market will feature live music by the Dale Gillespie Blues Project.
In addition to fresh, local produce, the market has jams, jellies, honey, baked goods, jewelry, meal kits, hand-sewn clothes, quilt tops, knives, soaps and salves.
The market will continue weekly through Oct. 26.
Holiday markets are planned for Saturday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 14.
Information provided by Kingman Farmers Market
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- MCSO updates public on sting operation arrests
- Trumpstock: ‘The joy of being American'
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- Alternate pot initiative proposed
- Kingmanites arrested on drug, weapons, misconduct charges
- MOHAVE 911
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: