Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 08
Landscaping, visibility head to City Planning and Zoning Commission

The Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss visibility at intersections when taking into account landscaping and block walls at its Tuesday meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss visibility at intersections when taking into account landscaping and block walls at its Tuesday meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: October 7, 2019 6:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – Along with a number of reports, the City Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss sight triangles and intersection visibility at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will receive a report on the 2019 APA Arizona State Planning conference that took place Sept. 11-13. City staff, along with Commissioners Gary Fredrickson and Terry Shores, attended sessions on topics such as opportunity zones, downtown revitalization through visioning, zoning, design, public-private partnerships and more.

A second report, this time on the City’s Zoning Ordinance Update Community Workshop held Sept. 18, will also be delivered to the commission. Key recommendations from Lisa Wise Consulting, which the City hired for the update, include code usability, zoning districts, use regulations, development standards, development review and approval, and compliance with federal and state laws.

The commission’s only item under of business deals with sight triangles, and intersection and driveway visibility. A sight triangle works to ensure no driving hazards exist by requiring that no visual obstructions are present within its boundaries. That includes the stipulation that landscaping and block walls not exceed 3 feet in height. However, trees are permitted so long as only the tree trunk is visible between the ground and 8 feet above the ground.

Commissioner Scott McCoy has requested staff revisit the landscaping matter.

