Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased

Bruce Downey

Bruce Downey

Originally Published: October 7, 2019 12:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of 70-year-old Kingman resident Bruce Downey, who had been reported missing Sept. 29.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 deputies responded to a desert area off of Interstate 40 near Shinarump Drive in reference to a deceased male subject. The deputies arrived on scene and identified the male subject as Downey.

The body was conveyed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Next of kin have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

