Mohave Republican Forum to host Reps. Paul Gosar, Regina Cobb

KINGMAN – District 5 Representative Regina Cobb and Congressman Paul Gosar of District 2 will be the guest speakers at the Mohave Republican Forum meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Gosar, a “staunch supporter” of President Trump according to a Forum news release, will speak about activities in the U.S. House of Representatives and its current climate.

Cobb, “a tireless worker and proponent of legislation which will benefit Mohave County, the City of Kingman and the state,” will discuss those matters.

“These topics and others which may be addressed are of highly significant importance for this community, this state and the well-being and preservation of this country,” the forum said in the release. “This is an opportunity for timely updates and to ask question regarding other matters important to all of us.”

An admission fee of $2 covers facility expenses, and the room is available at 4 p.m. for early-bird diners. For reservations contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

Information provided by the Mohave Republican Forum