Poll: Arizonans more likely to vote for a Democrat than Trump

KINGMAN – A new poll conducted Sept. 27-28 shows more Arizona voters are likely to vote for a Democrat than for president Donald Trump.

The poll, released by Crooked Media and conducted by California-based pollster Change Research, found that 47% of Arizonans are likely to vote for an unspecified Democratic nominee. Thirty-seven percent said they would “definitely” vote for the Democrat.

Forty-six percent said they will likely vote for Donald Trump, and 42% said they will definitely vote for him.

Elizabeth Warren (35%), Bernie Sanders (19%) and Joe Biden (15%) lead the Democratic primary race.

Ninety-three percent of voters who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 presidential election plan to vote for the Democrat, while 95% of Trump voters say they'll vote for him again.

Democrats have made up ground among those who did not vote in 2016. Those voters say they'll vote for the Democrat by an overwhelming 69-16 margin. Another 4% of those voters plan to support a third party candidate, while 11% don't plan to vote in 2020.

“For years, Arizona has been on the Democratic Party’s wish list,” wrote formed adviser to President Barrack Obama Dan Pfeiffer on the Crooked Media website. “According to the poll, 91 percent of respondents have heard a lot or a decent amount about the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. This information makes independents 21% less likely to support Trump and ‘swing voters’ 34% less likely to support him. In other words, 9 in 10 voters are paying a lot of attention to a story that makes them significantly less likely to support Trump.”

Among the 4% of Arizonans who voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson in 2016, 24% say they are likely to vote for Donald Trump, 25% say they are likely to vote for a Democrat.

The remaing Johnson supporters say they are likely to vote for another third party candidate or are undecided.