Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 08
Rants and Raves | Oct. 8, 2019

Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius speaking at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 7, 2019 4:50 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

How well do you know Hildy Angius – I know she doesn’t have the courage, integrity, or the conviction to stand up for immigrants, people of color, non-Christians, or LGBTQ individuals in this county. Sacred? Is that a joke! Silence in the face of discrimination is compliance.

Christine Flowers column: Climate teen is a pawn – Once again, Ms. Flowers attacks someone brave enough to stand up to save our planet! Who’s the pawn here? Flowers stands up for the “profit margin” against the health of our children and grandchildren.

How well do you know Hildy Angius – Hildy Angius is the supervisor of white, Christian, heterosexuals in this county. Anyone outside that box need not apply. Free speech has nothing to do with that.

How well do you know Hildy Angius – I know when I hear someone invoke “sacred rights” they are often defending the indefensible. George Wallace claimed “sacred rights” when he stood for segregation, as did slave owners in history, and today so do KKK and white supremacists!

KUSD Bond Issue – A civilization that spends more money on war than on education is anything but civilized! Come on, people. I am retired and my children and grandchildren live in other states, but I am in full support of this bond issue.

Giuliani will help with Trump’s approval – Adam Schiff, who at the opening of a hearing last week gave his own interpretation (parody, he called it, when forced to) of Trump’s very proper Ukraine phone conversation, needs an investigation of his own Ukraine “strange” connections.

Trump Impeachment – Sad and scary that even being caught in open treason inviting foreign countries to attack our elections for his personal gain along with endless other crimes is OK with so many people. If people want to live in a dictatorship they should “go back to where they came from!”

