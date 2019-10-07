Squirrel, band–tailed pigeon, grouse and waterfowl seasons open
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced the opening of the 2019 fall small-game seasons for a variety of species including assorted tree squirrels, band-tailed pigeons, grouse, chukar and waterfowl.
The season is also open for cottontail rabbit.
Gambels and Scaled quail season will open on Friday, Oct. 18.
Jonathan O’Dell, AZGFD’s small game biologist, says hunters may find fewer tree squirrels than they have in past years.
“Tree squirrels including Abert’s, Kaibab and red squirrels, will have lower numbers due to last summer’s drought condition,” he said.
Waterfowl season in the Mountain Zone, which includes units one through five, seven, nine, 11M and 12A, along with parts of units six and eight, are open and will remain open through Jan. 12, 2020.
The waterfowl season in the Desert Zone, game management unit 10 and 12B, and all the units through 46B and those portions of units six and eight in Yavapai County will open on Friday, Oct. 18 and close on Jan. 26, 2020.
All waterfowl hunters in the state ages 18 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting license, and Arizona and federal migratory bird stamps.
For more information about small-game hunting in Arizona visit www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/ or www.azgfd.com/hunting/species/waterfowl/
