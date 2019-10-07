OFFERS
Supervisor Johnson calls for faster process with abandoned properties

Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox, left, speaks to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. To her right is Randy VanderPlaats from the Treasurer’s Office. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 5:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Before approving of the removal and abatement of over $6,000 in abandoned property, Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, representing District 3, asked County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox several questions regarding the process, and said he’d like to see the process move more quickly.

Cox explained that the process starts with an affidavit from the Sheriff’s Office that confirms they conducted a diligent search for the owners of the properties – in this case 26 parcels, 25 of them mobile homes.

The owners receive delinquent tax notices as soon as the treasurer’s office finds out about them.

“They have this information as soon as we know,” Cox said.

Johnson said the letter-writing process takes too much time.

“That’s the problem,” Johnson said, referring to the letter-writing, and noting mobile homes can be easily moved. “We should be going out there and taking this property immediately.”

He called for a review of the process for dealing with owners of abandoned properties owing delinquent taxes.

“I think we have to review how we do these things,” Johnson told the treasurer. “If you don’t get them on time, it is just a waste of time for your department. A waste of time and paperwork.”

Cox reminded Johnson that it was the previous board of supervisors that set things up this way, and got the Sheriff’s Office involved.

