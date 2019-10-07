Tim Epperson named Miner Editor
KINGMAN – Tim Epperson brings decades of experience as the new editor of The Kingman Daily Miner, a position that he says will afford him the opportunity to utilize the knowledge he’s formed throughout his career.
Originally from Bakersfield, California, Epperson graduated in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California.
Epperson was previously the editor of The World newspaper in Coos Bay, Oregon and associate online director foe Lee Enterprises, which is headquartered in Davenport, Iowa. He also spent a decade as the assistant news editor at the Los Angeles Daily News. He’s worked in the news industry in Georgia, Florida and Missouri. Now he adds Arizona to his list.
“I’m looking forward to this new opportunity,” Epperson said. “While there’s still more for me to learn about the Daily Miner and Mohave County, in this new position, I will be able to utilize the knowledge I’ve formed as an editor in a variety of markets across the country.”
Epperson will be responsible for leading The Daily Miner’s newsroom through the transition into a new digital frontier.
“Mohave County is a diverse, engaged community that cares about local news and I’m here to serve the readership’s appetite for news,” Epperson said.
In Epperson’s opinion, that appetite is for local news and community journalism. To that end, Epperson is committed to ensuring that The Kingman Daily Miner is the primary source of such information.
“My goal is to not only continue with the high quality of journalism already in the Daily Miner, but to improve upon it and improve the quality of the stories we provide to our readership,” Epperson said.
Epperson enjoys reading, hiking, cooking and watching movies in his free time.
“Tim is a great addition to the Miner team and we are glad to have him,” said Publisher Debbie White-Hoel. “He comes to the Miner with years of experience working for many great newspapers all around the country.”
