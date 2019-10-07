Wilderness Common Sense: Giant Caterpillars

Today, nearly everyone has a GPS or a cellphone with a navigational app, so why would anyone get lost? But what do you do if your battery dies? Or you lose your phone? Are you ready to use wilderness common sense to find your way home or will you become a statistic?

After 20 years with the Mohave County Search and Rescue team, finding and rescuing people, I’ve become convinced that the primary reason people get lost or in a difficult situation is a lack of wilderness common sense. In this column I will share some of the knowledge that kept me safe while working as a geologist exploring for gold in the wilds from the Canadian border to the tip of South America. If you follow this column regularly, hopefully you won’t ever become a statistic. But if you do find yourself lost, or in a bind, this column can give you some helpful tips that will help prevent an inconvenience from turning into an emergency.

One of the basic tools I use to stay oriented is an understanding of landforms. Mohave County is located in the basin and range geomorphologic (technical word for land forms) province. In the basin and range, the long axis of mountain ranges usually run roughly north-south. So, if you’re looking at a mountain range and can see the long axis, you have a 50-50 chance of figuring out which way is north. If you look at the Black Mountains from Golden Valley, they run north-south as do the Cerbats and Hualapais. This is also true of almost all of the mountain ranges of the basin and range, from southern Oregon to Mexico and from southeastern California to eastern Arizona. The pioneers described them as a herd of giant caterpillars marching toward Mexico.

Mother Nature has a tendency to be fickle so she put in a few ranges that run east-west like the Harcuvars in La Paz County, Camelback and South Mountain in Phoenix and the Catalina Mountains near Tucson. In most of Mohave County, the caterpillars all march in the same direction. The Blacks, Cerbats, Hualapais, Chimehueves, McCrackens, Aquarius and Peacocks all run north-south. The recent earthquakes in southern California reminded us that the forces that are tearing apart western North America and responsible for the basin and range province are still at work.

Eastern Mohave County is a different geomorphologic province – the Colorado Plateau. There the plateaus are made up of flat-lying sedimentary rocks and the mountains are old volcanoes such as San Francisco Peaks and Bill Williams Mountain. The volcanoes poked up wherever they wanted so you can’t use them in the same way.

When hiking or four-wheeling, look at the land forms. North-south is along the long axis and the larger washes generally run east-west. To learn more about this topic, you might also want to check out the books written by this author: Four-Wheel Drive Roads of Mohave County, a guide book for four-wheelers, Mohave County Day Hikes I, a hiker’s guide book and Call-Out, detailing some of the rescues I participated in. All are available at the Powerhouse Route 66 Museum and the Mohave Museum of History and Arts gift shops.

This column will focus on common sense knowledge that, many times, has been lost because we’re becoming an urban society and might not be in tune with nature. The knowledge I’ll write about is nothing special but in a situation where someone is lost, disoriented or in trouble, it could be the difference between life or death.

Stay tuned. Next time we’ll discuss vegetation and how plants tell us which way is north.

If you have comments or want to share experiences, write me at mohave4x4@yahoo.com.

(Luis Vega is a 20-year veteran of Mohave County Search & Rescue who worked for 40-years as a gold exploration geologist in North and South America. His column will appear occasionally in The Daily Miner.)