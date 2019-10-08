OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Court: Mohave County must find alternative to ankle monitor fees

The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that the Mohave County Superior Court can’t charge accused sex offenders for the full cost of ankle monitors when they are free awaiting trial. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that the Mohave County Superior Court can’t charge accused sex offenders for the full cost of ankle monitors when they are free awaiting trial. (Daily Miner file photo)

Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 5:49 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave Superior Court will need to re-think its approach to electronic monitoring for accused sex offenders after a decision this month by the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Until now, Mohave has been the only county in Arizona to require that defendants in such cases pay the full cost of their own monitoring as they await trial. Defendants could be expected to pay thousands of dollars per year, and hundreds of dollars per month for electronic monitoring as they await their respective trials. In an Oct. 1 decision by the Arizona Court of Appeals, however, Mohave Superior Court will be required to determine whether such monitoring can be effectively, and constitutionally, applied.

“(The law) provides no authority for imposing the cost of pretrial electronic location monitoring on a defendant,” the court’s decision read. The opinion of the court was authored by Appellate Judges Lawrence F. Winthrop, Paul J. McMurdie and Peter B. Swann.

“Additionally, we direct the superior court to hold a hearing on whether electronic monitoring is ‘available’ in Mohave County and, if necessary, to redetermine the method of release or the amount of bail based on an individualized assessment of the factors outlined in (the law).”

Arizona law allows that electronic monitoring be imposed as a condition of release, “if available.” According to the appellate court, however, such availability can only exist in counties that are able and willing to bear that expense.

The court’s decision came in reference to the case of Robert Hiskett, who was charged last year with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Hiskett was released under his own recognizance after an appearance before Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert, under the condition that he wear an electronic GPS ankle monitor.

Hiskett’s attorney, Michael Wozniak, expressed concerns as to the burden of such a requirement for such defendants. He filed a motion with Lambert, stating Hiskett would be unable to afford the $400-per-month device, and requested financial assistance for monitoring from the county. Instead, Wozniak said, Lambert set Hiskett’s bond at $100,000 and ordered that he be incarcerated.

Wozniak appealed the decision in May alongside the American Civil Liberties Union, and argued that Lambert’s decision violated constitutional protections under Arizona and federal law against excessive bail. The appellate court vacated Lambert’s decision and ordered Hiskett’s release, pending a review of Wozniak’s appeal. With last week’s decision by the Appeals Court, Mohave County justices will need to schedule a hearing to determine what new measures can be taken in monitoring defendants in the future.

Attempts to contact Lambert and Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith by telephone were unsuccessful as of Friday evening.

Hiskett is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Oct. 28. His trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 3.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Supreme Court places hold on appeals court ruling on Mohave County sexual predator
Supreme Court recommits Mohave County sex offender
Sex offender's case remains a cloudy issue
Civil trial set for Kingman sex offender
Jury rules Mohave County man as sexually violent

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News