Tue, Oct. 08
Kingman police to host Coffee with Cops event

Kingman Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper of Kingman Police Department talks with teenagers at a Coffee with Cops event at Centennial Park in October 2016. The next Coffee with Cops event is slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Safeway grocery store parking lot at 3970 N. Stockton Hill Road. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 5:50 p.m.

The Kingman Police Department will host the next edition of its popular Coffee with Cops program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Safeway grocery store parking lot, 3970 N. Stockton Hill Road.

Police will be in the parking lot at the Kingman fire and police mobile command post vehicle.

Coffe with Cops is a community outreach event held several times a year at different locations in the community. According to the police department, it provides an opportunity for community members to meet and talk with police officers.

Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

