Kingman police to host Coffee with Cops event
The Kingman Police Department will host the next edition of its popular Coffee with Cops program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Safeway grocery store parking lot, 3970 N. Stockton Hill Road.
Police will be in the parking lot at the Kingman fire and police mobile command post vehicle.
Coffe with Cops is a community outreach event held several times a year at different locations in the community. According to the police department, it provides an opportunity for community members to meet and talk with police officers.
Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
