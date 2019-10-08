KRMC to hold rattlesnake seminar
KINGMAN – Stepping outside to enjoy a morning cup of coffee while admiring the Arizona landscape is a ritual for many, a ritual that can quickly turn sideways if people aren’t careful.
Kingman Regional Medical Center will host Rattlesnake Garage, LLC for an educational seminar on rattlesnake safety from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Cerbat conference room of the Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverley Ave.
Mark Hindle of Rattlesnake Garage will lead the seminar. He will cover a variety of topics including snake recognition, safe relocation, first aid, snake myths and medical research. The seminar will even feature live snakes in an enclosed area.
The seminar is open to people of all ages and no pre-registration is required, but capacity is limited to 100 people. Rattlesnake Garage asks for a $5 donation to cover the costs of the event.
Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and participate in the discussion.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
- MCSO updates public on sting operation arrests
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Trumpstock: ‘The joy of being American'
- Kingmanites arrested on drug, weapons, misconduct charges
- Brews and Brats Oktoberfest brings an authentic celebration to Kingman
- MOHAVE 911
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: