OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KRMC to hold rattlesnake seminar

This rattlesnake was photographed northeast of Kingman in 2008. (Daily Miner file photo)

This rattlesnake was photographed northeast of Kingman in 2008. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 5:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – Stepping outside to enjoy a morning cup of coffee while admiring the Arizona landscape is a ritual for many, a ritual that can quickly turn sideways if people aren’t careful.

Kingman Regional Medical Center will host Rattlesnake Garage, LLC for an educational seminar on rattlesnake safety from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Cerbat conference room of the Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverley Ave.

Mark Hindle of Rattlesnake Garage will lead the seminar. He will cover a variety of topics including snake recognition, safe relocation, first aid, snake myths and medical research. The seminar will even feature live snakes in an enclosed area.

The seminar is open to people of all ages and no pre-registration is required, but capacity is limited to 100 people. Rattlesnake Garage asks for a $5 donation to cover the costs of the event.

Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and participate in the discussion.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Snake season: Be certain to take care at home and when out and about
Restaurants, medical offices add fuel for growth
Warmer weather and monsoon conditions bring snake population out of hiding
Bureau of Land Management is home to a collection of snakes, lizards and more
Snakes a slithering threat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News