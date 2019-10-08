KRMC to hold rattlesnake seminar

KINGMAN – Stepping outside to enjoy a morning cup of coffee while admiring the Arizona landscape is a ritual for many, a ritual that can quickly turn sideways if people aren’t careful.

Kingman Regional Medical Center will host Rattlesnake Garage, LLC for an educational seminar on rattlesnake safety from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Cerbat conference room of the Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverley Ave.

Mark Hindle of Rattlesnake Garage will lead the seminar. He will cover a variety of topics including snake recognition, safe relocation, first aid, snake myths and medical research. The seminar will even feature live snakes in an enclosed area.

The seminar is open to people of all ages and no pre-registration is required, but capacity is limited to 100 people. Rattlesnake Garage asks for a $5 donation to cover the costs of the event.

Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and participate in the discussion.

