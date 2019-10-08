Letter | Thank you, Hooch's!
A very grateful thank you to Mike and Cheryl at Hooch's. These wonderful people open their hearts to fundraise for nonprofit organizations. Mutt Matchers and Friends are so thankful that we are in their circle of kindness. Also we thank all the wonderful Desert Road Riders Motorcycle Club, other bikers, patrons, and friends that show up every Sunday to fulfill Mike and Cheryl's generosity for the nonprofits in Kingman. The donation we received for our dog rescue was fantastic.
Thank you all for helping out our pups – you don't know how much it means to us.
Judy Torgerson, President
Mutt Matchers & Friends
