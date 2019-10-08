Miner Editorial | Send us your news

At the Daily Miner, our staff is committed to sharing significant information from our readers such as news tips, event announcements, Letters to the Editor, or milestones which may impact is your lives. We encourage our readers to share these milestones, including calendar community events, significant birthdays, weddings, engagements, anniversaries and obituaries. Below is some information on how you as the reader can submit your information to us.

How to submit:

News Tips/Breaking News

If you witness breaking news as it occurs, please give us a call immediately at 928-753-6397, ext. 5225, or message us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dailyminer/.

Story ideas and news tips should be sent to the newsroom at https://kdminer.com/contact/, or fill out the News Tip form or call 928-753-6397.

The sports department can be reached at 928-753-6397, ext. 5222.

Calendar Events

Events for our online and print calendars should be submitted at https://kdminer.com/events/2019.

All submitted events will be published on our online calendar. Events are chosen for print on a space-available basis.

Letters to the Editor

The Kingman Daily Miner welcomes letters to the editor. Please limit letters to 350 words and keep them focused on issues of public interest. The Miner reserves the right to edit for length, legal issues and decency. Letters mailed, e-mailed or hand delivered to the Miner should be typewritten and double spaced or very neatly printed. All letters must include a full name, address and daytime telephone number to allow for verification. Addresses and phone numbers will not be printed.

Or, send letters to:

Letters to the Editor

Daily Miner, 3015 Stockton Hill Rd.

Kingman, AZ. 86401

You may also submit your letters online at https://kdminer.com/submit/letter-to-the-editor/.

Milestones - anniversaries, births, engagements, weddings

Wedding/Anniversary/Birthday Announcement

forms are available in classifieds if needed.

Information can be sent to life@kdminer.com or brought into the office – classifieds, or submit your forms on our website at kdminer.com.

There is no charge for anniversaries and birthdays for milestones (10 years, 20 years, etc.)

Obituaries

Obituaries are accepted from funeral directors. Obituaries – Send to obit@kdminer.com or bring into office.

If a customer needs assistance writing the obituary, we have forms to fill out and we will write them.

Costs are:

– 1 day (includes up to 240 words) $50

– 1 day with photo (includes up to 240 words) $59

– Additional days - $30 per day

– Additional words - $5 per additional 30 words

Contact a reporter or employee

Miner staff contact information can be found on our Contact Us page on our website at https://kdminer.com/contact-us/.