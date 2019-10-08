Mohave Community Orchestra schedules concerts

Mohave Community Orchestra has announced their 2019 Autumn/Fall two-concert series.

The orchestra is comprised of about 35 musicians of all ages, including the youngest, 11-year-old home school student Eliana Allen, and the oldest, 85-year-old practicing physician Dale Parry.

Performances are scheduled for 3 p.m., Saturdays; Oct. 26 and Dec. 7, at the Kingman High School Bulldogs’ Agular Auditorium at 4182 Bank St.

According to conductor Arthur Swanson, the concerts will include a wide variety of music ranging from the standard orchestral repertoire, to the stage, opera, jazz, swing and the movie score from “The Great Escape.”

Mohave Community Orchestra is a nonprofit organization composed of local professional and amateur musicians. Under the direction of Swanson and Tom Boone, the orchestra has performed three to four concerts each year for more than 23 years.

“The orchestra also provides educational opportunities for our young music students through our scholarship programs,” Swanson said.

Suggested donations for the concert are $10 for a family and $5 for adults.

For further information about becoming a member of the orchestra or their performances during the Autumn/Fall series, call Arthur Swanson at (928) 530-7907 or email him at feredigo@citlink.net.

Orchestra officials encourage all Mohave County residents to attend their Autumn/Fall performances and are extremely confident the attendees will enjoy the evening.