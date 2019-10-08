Obituary | Billy Joe Davis

In loving memory of Billy Joe Davis

February 13, 1933 to August 3, 2019.

Billy was born in Oklahoma and moved to California at the age of 5. He graduated from Bell Gardens High School lettering in basketball. He was good enough to get a scholarship offer from UCLA college. At 19, he met the love of his life, Carol Moore, and they enjoyed the rest of their lives together raising three boys. He worked as a foreman, mechanical engineer and tool designer. After retirement they moved to Camano Island, Washington. There they enjoyed fishing, crabbing and going to craft shows. After his wife passed away he moved to Kingman with family and enjoyed going to his great grandkids sporting events and casinos.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Davis. He is survived by sibling Carol Faulkner, sons Jerry Davis, Mike Davis and Robert Davis; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and extended family.

There will be a Celebration of Life BBQ for Billy and his son Jerry on Oct. 12, 2019 at noon in the Hualapai Mountain Park, Recreation Site No. 2. All are welcome.