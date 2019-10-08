Obituary | Jerry Dean Davis
In loving memory of Jerry Dean Davis
August 20, 1954 to September 25, 2019
Jerry was born and raised in Whittier, California and went to Lowell High School. He was married three times and had seven children. Jerry worked as a business owner and auto painter. He moved to Kingman where he met and made many friends. He retired to Oregon and fished until his short battle with cancer ended.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Carol and Billy Davis; siblings Mike Davis and Robert Davis; children Joe, Andrea, Lauren, Lindsey, Natalie, Chris, Julian and Haylee; and many grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life BBQ for Jerry and his father Billy on Oct. 12 at noon in the Hualapai Mountain Park, Recreation Site No. 2. All are welcome.
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
- MCSO updates public on sting operation arrests
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Trumpstock: ‘The joy of being American'
- Kingmanites arrested on drug, weapons, misconduct charges
- Brews and Brats Oktoberfest brings an authentic celebration to Kingman
- MOHAVE 911
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: