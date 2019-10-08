OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Obituary | Jerry Dean Davis

Jerry Dean Davis

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 4:47 p.m.

In loving memory of Jerry Dean Davis

August 20, 1954 to September 25, 2019

Jerry was born and raised in Whittier, California and went to Lowell High School. He was married three times and had seven children. Jerry worked as a business owner and auto painter. He moved to Kingman where he met and made many friends. He retired to Oregon and fished until his short battle with cancer ended.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Carol and Billy Davis; siblings Mike Davis and Robert Davis; children Joe, Andrea, Lauren, Lindsey, Natalie, Chris, Julian and Haylee; and many grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life BBQ for Jerry and his father Billy on Oct. 12 at noon in the Hualapai Mountain Park, Recreation Site No. 2. All are welcome.

