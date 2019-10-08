Obituary | Marietta (Ruth) McAlear

Marietta (Ruth) McAlear, was born to Ray and Esther Bradley on Feb. 10, 1947 in Canon City, Colorado. The angels came for her early in the morning of Oct. 5, 2019, to take her to paradise. Her battle with cancer is over. She and her husband moved to Kingman, Arizona from Colorado in 1998. She leaves behind her husband Russell; children Russell Jr., Teri, and adopted daughter Kathy; eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two sisters and countless young people who call her their grandmother. She loved God and the church and was a faithful Christian. Her memorial will be held Oct. 12 at noon at the Church of Christ located at 4137 E. Chino Dr. in Golden Valley, Arizona.