Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 08
70.0°
Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers sweep River Valley for 3rd straight win

Maliah Gardner and the Lady Tigers notched a 3-0 sweep of River Valley on the road Monday night. Academy makes the short trip to Lee Williams at noon Saturday. (Daily Miner file photo)

Maliah Gardner and the Lady Tigers notched a 3-0 sweep of River Valley on the road Monday night. Academy makes the short trip to Lee Williams at noon Saturday. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 3:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was business as usual Monday night for the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team. The Lady Tigers tallied a 3-0 sweep (25-8, 25-11, 25-20) of No. 34 ranked River Valley for their third straight win.

No. 21 ranked Academy (7-5, 5-1 3A West Region) remains idle until Saturday at noon when it makes the short trip to face No. 8 ranked Lee Williams (8-2, 5-2 4A Grand Canyon Region).

Cross Country

At KRMC Hualapai Campus, the Kingman Academy High School cross country team hosted its annual Tiger Invitational Saturday morning and Lee Williams took second on both sides as the Vols scored 50 points and the Lady Vols finished with 35 points.

Elijah Davis led the way for the Vols with a second-place finish (17:52.2), followed by Cade Cantrell in sixth (18:40.6), Hunter Serrano in ninth (19:17.1) and Jacob Peterson in 11th at 19:46.2.

Kingman’s Xavier Rodriguez was 14th at 19:49.8, while teammates Jack Snow, Jacob Hamblen and Christian Yazzie finished 16th, 17th and 18th, respectively.

Kingman Academy’s Tyler Davison ran a 22:42.6, followed by Kolby Holyoak with a 27:21.1.

Meanwhile, Rachel Strong led the Lady Vols in fourth at 22:59, while Kingman Academy’s Sara Bredenkamp was fifth (23:06.3) and Kingman’s Lily Smith was sixth at 23:09.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action Wednesday, Oct. 16 at River Valley.

Boys Golf

At Lake Havasu City, the Lee Williams High School boys golf team shot a 44-over par 107 to take fifth out of 13 teams at the 36th annual Lake Havasu Invitational.

Cole Finch led the Vols with a 10-over par 152 to tie for fifth place, while Brady Clark was close behind with an 11-over 153 for eighth. Robert Brackett took 24th, followed by Daniel Stickrath in 36th and Pason McCans in 37th.

Kingman’s Coleton Padilla, Camaron Haller and Kirk Potokar finished 38th, 39th and 40th, respectively.

