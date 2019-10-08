OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Oct. 9, 2019

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 5:40 p.m.

Mooch, “Working for a criminal” – Let's get real! Can you say "China Joe" Biden? How about Biden's relationship with Ukraine? President Trump is innocent until proven guilty.

School Bond Vote – Just check my property tax statement and am already paying 48.77% for school taxes, not including additional 15.32 % for SD #20 bonds. Now they want another $35M ... No Way. Vote No!

Route 66 Street Drags return – Can't wait, it's awesome! I last attended in 2007, and I'll surely be there this year, even though I don't live in Kingman anymore!

Postal thefts investigated – Postal Service has a free service called Informed Delivery. In the morning around 8 a.m. they email you pictures or images of the first class mail and some second and third class mail. They also inform you of any USPS packages.

State acted illegaly by raiding school trust fund – That’s right folks. When you complain about the shortages and bond issues, remember those are shortages caused by Gov. Ducey and GOP lawmakers taking money away from funds specific for education, illegally. Stop voting for liars and thieves.

How well do you know Hildy Angius – What I do know, by her own words, is that she supports a corrupt president and his paranoid threat of “Civil War”. AND the “sacred” protection for BIAS in County government. These folks can’t win when they don’t cheat!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: The real truth is out there
Rants and Raves
Rants & Raves | May 19, 2019
Letter:Don't ask me again for money
Letter | Calling all Americans: We lost the power of the vote

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News