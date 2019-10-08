OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

WACOG hosts Medicare Open Enrollment events

The Medicare Open Enrollment period begins Tuesday, Oct. 15. (Photo courtesy of Harker School.)

The Medicare Open Enrollment period begins Tuesday, Oct. 15. (Photo courtesy of Harker School.)

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 5:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and people looking for lower premiums, extra benefits and more can learn about their options at two upcoming events courtesy of the Western Arizona Council of Governments.

WACOG will host two Medicare Open Enrollment events in Kingman in October. The first will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, and the second from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Each will be held at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.

Many use the Open Enrollment period to review and evaluate current coverage, because health and drug plans experience changes each year in terms of cost, coverage and more. Open Enrollment allows people to make changes to their plans to better suit their needs.

“If their plans are changing, they should make sure their plans will still meet their needs for the following year,” WACOG wrote in a press release. “If they’re satisfied that their current plans will meet their needs for next year and it’s still being offered, they don’t need to do anything.”

Attendees can receive help with comparing and being enrolled in Part D plans, and comparing Medicare Advantage HMOs, PPOs and PFFs.

They will also receive assistance in enrolling in Medicare Advantage HMOs and PPOs, and in comparing Medigap and supplemental policies.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling 928-757-2778. Those seeking help should bring a new Medicare card, a current drug list and MyMedicare.gov login information.

WACOG will call to confirm appointments, and will help get people registered if needed.

Information provided by the Western Arizona Council of Governments

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PPO plan with prescription drug coverage available to seniors on Medicare after first of year
WACOG hosts Medicare open enrollment event
Medicare PPO to offer prescription coverage
Medicare open enrollment ends Friday
Health insurance open enrollment slow so far in Arizona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News