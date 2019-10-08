WACOG hosts Medicare Open Enrollment events

KINGMAN – The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and people looking for lower premiums, extra benefits and more can learn about their options at two upcoming events courtesy of the Western Arizona Council of Governments.

WACOG will host two Medicare Open Enrollment events in Kingman in October. The first will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, and the second from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Each will be held at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.

Many use the Open Enrollment period to review and evaluate current coverage, because health and drug plans experience changes each year in terms of cost, coverage and more. Open Enrollment allows people to make changes to their plans to better suit their needs.

“If their plans are changing, they should make sure their plans will still meet their needs for the following year,” WACOG wrote in a press release. “If they’re satisfied that their current plans will meet their needs for next year and it’s still being offered, they don’t need to do anything.”

Attendees can receive help with comparing and being enrolled in Part D plans, and comparing Medicare Advantage HMOs, PPOs and PFFs.

They will also receive assistance in enrolling in Medicare Advantage HMOs and PPOs, and in comparing Medigap and supplemental policies.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling 928-757-2778. Those seeking help should bring a new Medicare card, a current drug list and MyMedicare.gov login information.

WACOG will call to confirm appointments, and will help get people registered if needed.

Information provided by the Western Arizona Council of Governments