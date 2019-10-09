OFFERS
Benefit Tea slated for Saturday at College Park Community Center

The Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center of Kingman will hold its 2019 Benefit Tea from 1:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the College Park Community Center, 4873 Van Nuys Road. Admission is $15 for adults and free for children ages 15 and under. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center of Kingman will hold its 2019 Benefit Tea from 1:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the College Park Community Center, 4873 Van Nuys Road. Admission is $15 for adults and free for children ages 15 and under. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 9, 2019 4:32 p.m.

The Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center will hold its 2019 Benefit Tea to support the sanctity of life from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the College Park Community Center, 4873 Van Nuys Road.

Admission costs $15 for adults, and is free for youths ages 15 and under. Attendees will enjoy snacks, desserts, tea, a photo booth, make-and-take crafts, door prizes and a favor to commemorate the event.

Local musicians will perform, displays will be available for viewing, and live and silent auctions will be held with items donated by local businesses, artisans and organizations.

Tickets are available at the event or by calling the AAPC at 928-692-1301.

Proceeds benefit the AAPC, a non-profit organizations.

Information provided by AAPC

