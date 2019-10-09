County will pay 80k salary for new communications director

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 voted against establishing the communication director position for the board – or the county, this distinction is still not clear to him – even before he heard about the salary, $82,264 annually, associated with the job.

On Sept. 26, he was the only one of five supervisors who voted against entering into negotiations with a selected candidate. Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, who some weeks earlier expressed a similar belief – that he doesn’t need anyone to communicate on his behalf – voted yes, along with three other supervisors.

“I don’t think we need a communications director,” Johnson told The Daily Miner. “Especially for this money. Local reporters and radio people are paid around $30,000.

For this money, we could get a new deputy or an attorney. I simply don’t think there’s enough work.”

Johnson pointed out that the county already has a public information staff. There is a county employee who works on press releases for the sheriff’s office.

“The health department has someone working on their press releases on fogging and things like that,” Johnson continued. “Public Works do their own press releases and communicate via their Twitter account. Parks Department is on Facebook, and the courts have their own channels of communications. We also have three newspapers in this county.”

On Monday, Oct. 7, during the biweekly meeting of the board, both Johnson and Gould voted against hiring Dave Hawkins as Mohave County Communications Director.

Gould never replied to the request for a comment.

According the job description, the communication director will serve as a media liaison and spokesperson for Mohave County, will be responding to inquiries concerning areas of County government from the public, media, employees and management from other jurisdictions, and developing media relationships and prepares media releases.