Horoscopes | Oct. 10, 2019

Birthdays: Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, 41; Mario Lopez, 46; Wendi McLendon-Covey, 50; Nora Roberts, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what makes you happy and the people who bring you joy. A change will unfold if you strategize a plan and put it in motion.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Participate in events that will help you reunite with people from your past, including ex-colleagues, former students or distant relatives. What you find out will spark an idea that will lead to positive change.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more energy into what you are trying to achieve. Stick to the truth, and live moderately.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t overlook the obvious when trying to figure out what others are doing or what’s expected of you. Being open about the way you feel is likely to cause a ruckus with someone who doesn’t share your opinions.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Say little, and do a lot. It’s important to have a plan in place as well as a set budget.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay focused, be direct and don’t fold under pressure. Walk away from emotional and impractical situations and people.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Size up your current situation at home, and decipher whether you can make suitable changes or if you have to start from scratch. Preparing for what you want to achieve down the road is encouraged.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination, and make changes that will improve the way you do things, how you live or how you look. You may not please everyone, but as long as you feel good about the results you get, that’s what matters.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Size up what needs to be done, and approach people who have the wherewithal to help you achieve your goals. When in doubt, pause.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a different approach to an old problem, and you will find a way to fix what has been holding you back for some time. The limitations you have faced in the past are giving way to easier and less stressful situations.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opening or chance to try something new and exciting will entice you. Before you take on a new project or task, look at what’s involved and how much time and money it will take. Don’t sacrifice too much.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are overdue for a change. Consider what you would like to happen and how you can make your dream come true.