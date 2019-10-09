OFFERS
Kingman will get place to spin some vinyl

Pate Jaramillo, right, and his wife, Holly Jaramillo, run Shady Grove Records, the upcoming Kingman record store. (Courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 5:05 p.m.

Pate Jaramillo and his wife, Holly, have been collecting music in all formats for over 20 years. They just came back to their hometown after five years in Las Vegas, ready to open “a store for music lovers ran by music lovers.”

Come visit the first pop-up of the upcoming record shop from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St. Vinyl lovers and collectors are invited to come enjoy some good beer while digging through the crates. The brewery will be spinning some rich vinyl vibes on the sound system and is proud to support Shady Grove Records.

“We are still looking for a good spot,” Jaramillo explained. “We are hoping to have one by December. But the economy for local businesses down here is good; there’s a strong sense of community. Kingman needs an outlet to source various music platforms. Right now, the only way to get vinyl and records in online.”

Jaramillo is a musician and music collector. As many people, he misses a tangible object as a center of the music experience. Something to hold on to, not just a copy of a file on your phone. He has his vast music library duplicated in streaming catalogs, obviously, and he streams music when he drives his car. But at home, he prefers to listen to a CD or a vinyl record and swears by a difference in quality.

“Come have a brew with us at B3 and dig through our vinyl this Friday,” Jaramillo invites all music lovers. “We will have a little of everything from ABBA to Zevon.”

All of the records are professionally cleaned on a VPI cleaning machine.

They also put all non-bargain records in a new sleeve and have them priced and alphabetized for your convenience, a mix of titles and genres.

