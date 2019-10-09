OFFERS
Lions Club to learn about school bond at noon Thursday

Palo Christi, shown above, would be refurbished with part of the bond proceeds. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 5:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The public is invited to the Kingman Mohave Lions Club meeting at noon Thursday Oct. 10. The guest speaker will be Gary Waters, committee chairman of Yes for Kingman Schools and advocate for the school bond.

Waters will speak about the upcoming Kingman Unified School District Bond vote, including why he believes the bond should be supported, and what a yes vote will accomplish for the Kingman Unified School District and its students, teachers and staff.

He will address the cost versus benefits which he believes will result from the bond’s passage.

The meeting is at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St. After entering the restaurant, turn to the right by the lounge. There is no charge to attend and no reservations are needed.

For more information contact Danette Myers at 928-753-4505 or lions@kingmanlions.org, or Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.

Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club










