Lions Club to learn about school bond at noon Thursday
KINGMAN – The public is invited to the Kingman Mohave Lions Club meeting at noon Thursday Oct. 10. The guest speaker will be Gary Waters, committee chairman of Yes for Kingman Schools and advocate for the school bond.
Waters will speak about the upcoming Kingman Unified School District Bond vote, including why he believes the bond should be supported, and what a yes vote will accomplish for the Kingman Unified School District and its students, teachers and staff.
He will address the cost versus benefits which he believes will result from the bond’s passage.
The meeting is at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St. After entering the restaurant, turn to the right by the lounge. There is no charge to attend and no reservations are needed.
For more information contact Danette Myers at 928-753-4505 or lions@kingmanlions.org, or Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.
Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MCSO updates public on sting operation arrests
- Trumpstock: ‘The joy of being American'
- Kingmanites arrested on drug, weapons, misconduct charges
- MOHAVE 911
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Council greenlights Kingman Crossing development agreement
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: