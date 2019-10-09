OFFERS
MCC Fire Academy deadline for spring 2020 approaching

Originally Published: October 9, 2019 5:19 p.m.

Men and women who want to become firefighters should fill out an application for the Spring 2020 MCC Fire Academy.

Mohave Community College’s Fire Science program partners with local fire stations to offer the best education and training in the region. Completion of the fire academy is a requirement for anyone who wants to become a firefighter.

The MCC Fire Academy is a 272-hour course providing recruits training in basic firefighting concepts including fire behavior, rescue procedures, command and control, fire suppression, hazardous materials, and firefighter safety.

The 16-week academy begins in January 2020. Recruits who successfully complete the academy will receive 12 college credits, earning them the following Certificates: AZ State FF 1 & 2, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, Wildland S-130, 190 and ICS 100, 200, 700, 800. This academy will also establish the foundation for an Associate of Science Degree in Fire Science. The course is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m., and all day Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The program has a strict attendance policy and students are only allowed 24 hours of excused absences during the course of the program. Applications and more information are available online at www.Mohave.edu/Fire or by contacting MCC Fire Science Instructor Kamrin Dooley at KDooley@Mohave.edu.

All applications must be received by no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

