Nearly 1 million apprehended at southern border in fiscal 2019

WASHINGTON – Border officers apprehended nearly 1 million migrants at the southern border in fiscal 2019, an 88 percent increase over the previous year, according to Customs and Border Protection numbers released Tuesday.

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said at a White House press briefing that the “staggering” increase was one that “no immigration system in the world is designed to handle, including ours.”

But Morgan said the Trump administration is making inroads through programs aimed at making it harder for migrants to claim asylum – a move experts agree is reducing numbers but may also “cut off access to asylum for people who would have had legitimate asylum claims.”

The numbers released Tuesday show 52,546 people were apprehended at the border in September, bringing the total for the fiscal year to 979,315, the most for a year in more than a decade.

Unlike previous years, however, when most immigrants were adult men, Morgan said the number of children and families stopped in the last year “more than tripled any previous fiscal year on record.” That has placed additional strain on the system, he said.

“Our Border Patrol facilities … were not designed to hold families or children. They were designed as police stations,” Morgan said.

Katie Sharar, communications director for the Nogales-based Kino Border Initiative, said agencies like hers have seen that shift.

“In the past, it’s been mostly single adults, and primarily single men,” Sharar said. “And this year, it’s a lot of family units or minors. And when they cross the desert, then they turn themselves into Border Patrol because they’re seeking asylum.”

Morgan partially blamed what he called “judicial activism” by courts that have blocked Trump administration plans to close what it calls loopholes in the migration process and a reluctance by Congress to change laws that require timely release of children held by immigration authorities.

While apprehensions rose overall, Morgan pointed to a sharp drop in September, the fourth consecutive month to see a decline.