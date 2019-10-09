OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary Notice | Jane Michiko Durham

Originally Published: October 9, 2019 5:26 p.m.

Jane Michiko Durham was born Dec. 22, 1965 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She passed July 8, 2019 at the age of 53 years old.

Jane is survived by her husband, two children and five grandchildren that reside in Kingmanand an aunt and an uncle in Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is loved and will be missed.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Marjorie Jane Logue
Obituary: Samuel Alama
Hatsuko Coursey
Obituary: Mary Jane "Pug" Louise Warren
Obituary: Helen Ruth Honsinger

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News