Obituary Notice | Jane Michiko Durham
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 5:26 p.m.
Jane Michiko Durham was born Dec. 22, 1965 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She passed July 8, 2019 at the age of 53 years old.
Jane is survived by her husband, two children and five grandchildren that reside in Kingmanand an aunt and an uncle in Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is loved and will be missed.
