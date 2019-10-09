Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs knock off Chino Valley
KINGMAN – The Kingman High School volleyball team has dealt with its fair share of struggles since the 2014 season. In that span the Lady Bulldogs had never won more than one game in a season, but they put that streak to an end Tuesday night with a 3-2 win (20-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-9) at No. 33 ranked Chino Valley.
The victory was Kingman’s second in its past four matches and moved Kingman to third in the 3A West Region standings. The Lady Bulldogs’ best finish in the region was fifth in 2016, the inaugural season of the 3A West Region.
No. 34 ranked Kingman (2-8, 2-3 3A West Region) travels to No. 40 ranked Wickenburg (0-12, 0-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Lee Williams 3, Mohave 2
At Mohave, the Lady Vols had to dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole, but they managed to complete the comeback Tuesday night to knock off the Lady T-birds in five sets.
No. 35 ranked Mohave won the first set 25-23 and then took a 2-0 advantage with a 25-22 victory in Set 2. However, Lee Williams bounced back with three straight set victories (25-20, 25-17, 15-3) to win its third straight match.
The No. 9 ranked Lady Vols (9-2, 6-2 4A Grand Canyon) hosted Coconino Wednesday night before a home match against No. 23 ranked Kingman Academy (7-5, 5-1 3A West Region) at noon Saturday.
Boys Golf
At Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, the Lee Williams High School boys golf team narrowly held off Mohave Accelerated Tuesday afternoon with a 26-over 170 to take first. MALC finished second with a 28-over 172, while Kingman High was third.
Cole Finch tallied a second-place finish for the Vols with a 2-over 38, followed by Robert Brackett in fourth (5-over 41), Brady Clark in fifth (7-over 43) and Trevor Taylor in seventh with a 12-over 48.
Kingman’s Coleton Padilla was ninth with a 15-over 51, while Kirk Potokar, Camaron Haller and Robert Walker finished 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively.
Lee Williams and Kingman are back in action at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.
