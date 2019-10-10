Closing arguments delivered in trial of Axton

KINGMAN – Attorneys on the case of Anthony Scott Axton, 33, delivered their closing arguments Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the court of Judge Doug Camacho.



Axton is charged with multiple felonies in relation to a robbery that occurred July 1, 2018 at a Dollar General in the 3600 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue. Axton is alleged to have robbed the store just before it closed its doors for the night. The state also charges that Axton was involved in a shootout with officers from the Kingman Police Department upon leaving the store.

Axton faces 10 counts in total including armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, misconduct involving body armor, aggravated assault and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Up first was prosecuting attorney Rod Albright, who began by providing the jury with pictures of Axton’s driver’s license and vehicle registration. He said those items were found in the truck which was involved in the shootout with KPD officers, the truck that had a bag full of cash inside, the truck that was insured by and registered to Axton.

The attorney then turned his attention to the specific charges Axton is facing. For the armed robbery charge, he said the use of force or threats must be proved, and was proved by the state.

“He came in the store, with a pistol, a deadly weapon, with a mask, with his hat on to help hide his identify, and a bag,” Albright said. “And he walks up to (the employee), hands him the bag, tells him to open the safe and then walks around to the other side.

He’s now standing there, blocking him in, standing over him just a couple feet away with a gun. It doesn’t require that you pull out a gun and point it at someone’s head. He’s made it clear that he’s robbing the place. He wants the money in the safe. That is force. That is an act of force.”

He said Axton had an accomplice in the robbery, “Frank.” The presence of an accomplice is the reason for the charge of aggravated robbery. Albright then moved on to the kidnapping and attempted kidnapping charges. He said the employee who was instructed to open the safe did not feel free to leave and was therefore restrained in addition to being fearful of imminent physical injury.

In terms of attempted kidnapping, Albright said one customer was fortunate enough to exit without being seen by Axton or his accomplice. He said “Frank” went after her in an attempt to bring her back into the store. That’s attempted kidnapping, Albright said.

Then came his argument for the three charges of aggravated assault. He said aggravated assault requires a deadly weapon, which was present, and putting someone in immediate fear of physical apprehension. Albright said those components were proven by the state for all three counts related to aggravated assault.

“He’s aiming right at them, the bullets are going at the officers,” Albright said in reference to the charges of attempted first-degree murder, later noting the weapon was equipped with a bump stock. “What is the purpose of shooting at an officer? To lightly wound them? No, you’ve got a rifle and you’re shooting again and again. You want them to die.”

He said Axton was the one firing the rifle, evidenced by the blood that was found behind the truck stemming from the subject being shot in the area of the jaw. That blood was tied to Axton by an Arizona Department of Public Safety lab, Albright said.

Gregory Pridham, Axton’s attorney, began his closing argument by speaking to the definition of force or threatened force.

“At no point in time during the video or during the testimony of the manager of the Dollar General was it ever pointed out that a threat was ever uttered,” Pridham told the jury.

He later continued, “The person never put their hand on the gun, or took the gun out of the holster and pointed it at the individual, or brandished it in a threatening fashion,” he said.

Therefore, he said nothing that allegedly happened in the store amounts to armed robbery by the law’s definition. The same can be said of the aggravated robbery charge, the attorney said.

He then addressed the kidnapping and attempted kidnapping charges. He said no one was restrained by zip ties or tape in reference to the kidnapping charge. For the attempted kidnapping charge, he said neither of the subjects made contact with the individual who left the store.

Pridham said the charge of aggravated assault against the employee holds no weight, as the subject did not point the gun at the employee, they didn’t place their hand on the gun or say they would should the employee if instructions weren’t followed.

“They didn’t do anything that met the requirements under the law,” Pridham said.

Moving to the attempted first-degree murder charges, Pridham said no one denies a shooting took place. However, he said there’s more to consider.

He pointed to how Axton said he didn’t know the vehicles coming his way were police officers. Pridham also noted that Axton said he was aiming at the engine blocks, not people, in attempt to disable the vehicles.

Having received instructions, the jury was set to begin deliberations.