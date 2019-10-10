Cookie Monster coming to Kingman
KINGMAN – Encouraged by cooling weather, Sesame Street’s very own Cookie Monster is taking a road trip to Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. Come hang out with the Muppet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Club for YOUth, 301 N. 1st St.
If you prefer to hug the monster in Lake Havasu City, come to the Aquatic Center at 100 Park Ave. from 9 to 11 a.m.
Bullhead City will host Cookie Monster from 4:40 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Desert Valley Elementary, 1066 Marina Blvd.
Apparently, Cookie Monster is visiting Arizona to celebrate Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary, joining Arizona PBS and other community organizations at family resource fairs in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City.
Cookie Monster will be interacting with kids and families.
“His voice is not coming, so Cookie will be silent this time – but still full of energy,” a press release promises. “It should be a great visual.”
Arizona PBS is inviting local families to come enjoy free activities and connect to local resources on education and child development. Arizona PBS’ Education and Community Impact team, which works in communities large and small all across the state, is coordinating.
Both Arizona PBS and Sesame Workshop go beyond television: together, they work to develop and distribute materials for families and caregivers. Sesame Street in Communities resources provide strategies and support on topics ranging from school readiness to building healthy habits to tough issues such as divorce and hunger.
Cookie Monster’s road trip is in honor of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary this November.
