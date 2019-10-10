OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Hosting overnight guests proves prickly for family with 6 cats

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 12:51 p.m.

Dear Abby: We have a small house, and family and friends are always welcome. We also have six cats, and their care and comfort are paramount. We keep our cats separated so they don’t fight, so two cats occupy what used to be our guest room. We have explained this to overnight guests, several of whom are allergic to cats or don’t like them, and they insist “everything will be fine.” They then refuse to let the cats into the room during the day, while our distressed feline family members howl and claw the door.

There are simple things that must be done when living with cats, like making sure they don’t run outside (they are all indoor cats), keeping toilet lids down and breakable things out of their reach. Our guests don’t seem to care and they don’t comply. Frankly, I wouldn’t care if the cats took their jewelry, but I would care if one of them choked on it.

To be fair, we visit with these petless folks, so we can’t ask them not to stay with us. How do we handle this politely so there are no hurt feelings? – New England Cat Lover

Dear Cat Lover: It’s time to end the tradition of staying in each other’s homes. There will be fewer hurt feelings all the way around – your pets included – if, when you visit these folks you stay someplace other than in their home and suggest to them that they do likewise. This doesn’t mean you won’t see and entertain them – it only means they won’t be subject to your house rules, which clearly are not acceptable to them.

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been having the roughest year of our marriage, and we are divorcing. He has started a new relationship with a woman who is 14 years younger than he is, and he takes our 5-year-old to her house.

My husband and I are still living together. He’s in the basement; I’m upstairs. I have tried to have a conversation about boundaries and doing what’s best for our daughter, and I don’t know what his next move will be. Living with the young lady? What should I do next? – Moving On

Dear Moving On: There is a commonsense rule that parents who are divorcing should not introduce a child to the new partner until it’s clear the relationship will be long-lasting. At this point, you can’t control to whom your husband introduces your little girl. This is a conversation you should be having with the attorney who is arranging your divorce. If something presents a danger to your child, the lawyer may be able to help you put a stop to it.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Wedding kept under wraps may come to light during divorce
Dear Abby | Grown child keeps meetings with ex-stepfather a secret from mom
Dear Abby: Guest’s behavior at wedding earns no thanks from bride
Dear Abby | Daughter’s declaration of love rocks relationship with mom
Dear Abby: Mom stressed by one child should not try for another

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News