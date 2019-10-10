Deceased male in Lake Havasu City remains unidentified

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has provided additional information in its ongoing efforts to identify a deceased male subject located in the 1300 block of McCulloch Boulevard in Lake Havasu City the morning of Saturday, Oct. 5. MCSO is still requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the subject, described as an Asian male between 5 foot, 6 inches and 5 foot, 10 inches tall. He was found fully clothed wearing a large blue George brand polo shirt, a green undershirt, blue Wrangler carpenter jeans size 40 by 30, a green belt and blue Athletic Works tennis shoes size 10.5.

Upon completion of the autopsy, the deceased’s age is approximated to be between 50 and 60 years old. Anyone with information on the identification of the deceased male, can call the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#19-038460.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

