Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Horoscopes | Oct. 11, 2019

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 12:53 p.m.

Birthdays: Matt Bomer, 42; Emily Deschanel, 43; Jane Krakowski, 51; Joan Cusack, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the safe route when dealing with superiors. Intelligence coupled with intuition will help you reach your destination.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speak up, offer suggestions and look for unique ways to expand your knowledge and use your skills. Adding to what you already have to offer should not cost you more to do, but it should bring in higher returns.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional confusion will surface due to mixed messages someone sends you. When in doubt, ask questions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The plan should be to have fun, enjoy what you do and spend more time with the people who bring out the best in you. Personal improvements and romance are favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Just do what you have to do, and get on with it. Finish what you start, and give others the chance to follow whatever path they choose.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let your imagination wander, and you’ll come up with an innovative idea that can help improve your relationship with someone special. A change you make will be enlightening.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your skills for something that will encourage you to make extra cash launching a home-based business. Using what you have already will work wonders.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Now is not the time to take a break. Personal improvement is encouraged.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you brag or exaggerate, you will leave yourself open for criticism. Live up to your promises, and refuse to let others coax you into something you shouldn’t do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change is heading your way. What appears to be something you don’t want will turn into an opportunity and a chance to advance. s

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If someone uses fancy words to confuse or mislead you, back away. Do what’s right.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take stock of what you have, what you want to discard and what you want to use moving forward. Changes in lifestyle, how you handle your cash, health and legal matters will help you gain stability, security and a good reputation.

